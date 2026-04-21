4 Cleaning Tips And Tricks For Stainless Steel That Shines

Look around your kitchen — what do you see? A fridge, an oven, a microwave. More than likely, at least one of these items is made with stainless steel. Ree Drummond even chose stainless steel for her kitchen island. This shiny, durable material made from rust-resistant iron alloys has become a staple finish in kitchens, and for good reason. It has a modern-yet-classic feel, goes with almost any kitchen decor style, and it's a great material to use for cooking.

It's also a bit difficult to keep clean, and not as stain-resistant as its name implies. In fact, stainless steel can be a mark magnet, picking up smudges from fingerprints and splashes of food and drink, all of which can mess up that perfectly glossed metallic finish. Thankfully, as with most anything in life, there are a few key pointers for cleaning your stainless steel. For example, using the wrong cleaner or scrubber can result in splotches — or worse, damage that permanently alters your stainless steel's finish. With this in mind, we've gathered a list of the most important tips for cleaning your stainless steel.