This Common Cooking Oil Is The Secret To Shiny Stainless Steel Appliances

If you're a proud neat freak who considers cleaning a kind of therapy, then you'd surely agree there's nothing more satisfying than seeing your home spotless, especially when it comes to stainless steel appliances. Even though daily maintenance is pretty straightforward (regularly wipe these appliances down with water before drying them with a cloth ), sometimes leftover fingerprints can be surprisingly stubborn.

Your first instinct might be to storm over to the supermarket and grab as many polishing agents as you can to tackle those pesky stains or to call an expert (and then question whether professional kitchen cleaning is worth the heavy price tag). But before you do, you might be surprised to learn the solution is probably already hiding in your kitchen. Believe it or not, what you need is none other than good old olive oil.

This kitchen staple is much more than the secret to a delicious bowl of pasta (or a surprisingly thoughtful gift for foodies). Beyond its culinary uses, olive oil works wonders when it comes to keeping stainless steel appliances gleaming. All it takes is a tiny drop on a microfiber cloth or paper towel and you'll literally be able to see your reflection on their surface.