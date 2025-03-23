This Common Cooking Oil Is The Secret To Shiny Stainless Steel Appliances
If you're a proud neat freak who considers cleaning a kind of therapy, then you'd surely agree there's nothing more satisfying than seeing your home spotless, especially when it comes to stainless steel appliances. Even though daily maintenance is pretty straightforward (regularly wipe these appliances down with water before drying them with a cloth ), sometimes leftover fingerprints can be surprisingly stubborn.
Your first instinct might be to storm over to the supermarket and grab as many polishing agents as you can to tackle those pesky stains or to call an expert (and then question whether professional kitchen cleaning is worth the heavy price tag). But before you do, you might be surprised to learn the solution is probably already hiding in your kitchen. Believe it or not, what you need is none other than good old olive oil.
This kitchen staple is much more than the secret to a delicious bowl of pasta (or a surprisingly thoughtful gift for foodies). Beyond its culinary uses, olive oil works wonders when it comes to keeping stainless steel appliances gleaming. All it takes is a tiny drop on a microfiber cloth or paper towel and you'll literally be able to see your reflection on their surface.
Use olive oil and vinegar for best results
Using vinegar (white or apple cider) is another popular way to remove stains from stainless steel surfaces. (Just one more reason why there should always be a cup of vinegar on your kitchen counter.) By combining the cleaning power of vinegar with the polishing power of olive oil, you can create the ultimate stainless steel cleaner. Apply a small dab of vinegar onto the area you're cleaning, wipe it thoroughly with a clean cloth, and then proceed with the olive oil.
After you've dried the surface with the cloth, pour a dash of olive oil onto a new towel and begin wiping either from side to side or top to bottom until the entire area is evenly coated. When you reach any stubborn stains, apply light pressure in circular motions and keep going until the surface is smooth and shiny.
Once done, step back and take a moment to admire how every last streak has vanished. Don't go overboard with the olive oil, though. While you want your stainless steel to look perfectly polished, the last thing you need is for it to feel slick or greasy. This little trick will completely change the way you see stainless steel cleaners. Aside from being effective, olive oil is also eco-friendly and free of chemicals (in addition to being relatively affordable and easy to find). Who knew that the ultimate solution for a spotless home had been sitting in your pantry all along?