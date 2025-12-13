Stop Wiping Stainless Steel With Paper Towels: Here's What You Should Really Be Using

Stainless steel is one of the most popular materials for appliances, and it's easy to see why. Its smooth metallic finish makes it a visually appealing choice for home owners of most any interior design aesthetic. Modernists, minimalists, and even French country aficionados might like and use stainless steel for their appliances and fixtures (though you may want to avoid black stainless steel kitchen appliances in small cooking spaces). In fact, Ree Drummond even uses stainless steel as the material for her kitchen island. It also makes a great material for cookware, as stainless steel can provide nonstick results without any harmful coatings. Plus, its name implies an easy, untarnished nature. It is stainless, after all. However, anyone who owns a stainless steel appliance or utensil knows that it is far from impervious to splotches and smears. To clean it off, you might use a paper towel to remove those pesky smudges. And why wouldn't you? One cloth is as good as any other you might think. Except, it really isn't.

Using paper towels to wipe down your stainless steel items can scratch the metal's surface, or leave paper fibers behind with each swipe. And that can cause your appliance to become dull, uneven, or streaky. So what should you use to clean your chic metal fridge? A microfiber cloth is just the tool for the job. Unlike paper towels, microfiber cloths will not leave any residue behind. Since the cloth is made from woven or knit synthetic materials that have fine fibers and a soft texture, they won't scratch the surface of your stainless steel, but instead leave it perfectly smooth and smudge-free.