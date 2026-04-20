Walmart Vs Costco: Which Store Has The Better Deal On Custom Bakery Cakes?

Cake buying is typically going to be part of a festive affair. Folks top 'em with candles for birthdays, find creative frosting fonts for graduations, and use them to literally sugarcoat all manner of other life events. So one generally doesn't want to turn sourcing the celebratory dessert into a whole algebraic ordeal. That said, you might also want to save a buck for balloons, streamers, or even some fancy DIY cake decorations wherever you can, and that means being selective about where you buy one.

Walmart and Costco are both well-known value retailers, and which one boasts a better deal on custom cakes could depend on some caveats. Most obviously, if you aren't already a Costco member, for example, then congrats, you've narrowed it down to Walmart in no time. And if one or the other happens to be running some kind of promotion, then there's your answer, too.

On paper, Costco's sheet cakes are likely the better deal. Now, ordering a Costco cake will probably not be as simple as you think. But, for comparison's sake, you can expect a half sheet of Costco's white or chocolate cake to cost somewhere between $25 and $30, while Walmart's version will typically clock in at around $40. (Exact prices may vary by region.) Still, as hinted at, you might have some real life reasons why the latter's custom cakes are the better value option for you.