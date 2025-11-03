Can You Order Costco Party Platters Ahead Of Time? What You Need To Know
Every season would be party season in a perfect world, but gatherings do tend to kick up a bit more during certain times of year. You've got a high concentration of winter holiday fêtes, cheery springtime celebrations, summer's contractual obligation to fun out when the sun's out, and fall's spooky spectaculars, among plenty of dedicated eating occasions. Oh wait. Okay, so one might really need to be prepared to host a gaggle year-round. Batch cocktails are easy enough to make for those thirsty crowds, but food can become a little more cumbersome. Resist the urge to devein dozen and dozens of shrimp on your own and order up a Costco platter instead. You'll just have to do so in advance and in person.
Before you get your heart set on anything in particular, know that party platter selection and availability will vary by store. And if your location makes them at all, you will likely need to physically visit, at least 24 hours before the day of your darn event to order. In fact, make it at least two days to stay on the safe side. The selection might have some regional flair, but it will most certainly achieve the bulk component that you seek, as most things called platters are wont to do.
Actually ordering a Costco party platter for your next soiree
Like a kind of shopping illuminati, one must be a Costco member to avail oneself of its benefits. And each association comes with a price. Costco's starts at $65 a year. Most folks pony up because the warehouse's prices thereafter are expected to be lower than the average area supermarket or grocery store. And even if you're signing up just for this, you should be able to get to buying right away.
You will also probably need to plan for at least two Costco trips in at least as many days to make this happen. For, as beloved as the brand is, Costco just doesn't list its platters to peruse online. Instead, you should expect to navigate to your closest branch and fill out a paper form to slake your group feed needs. Then you'll need to, you know, pick it up, no sooner than the next day. The offerings at your closest address might just surprise you, and, in fact they seem all but designed that way. At least one major metropolitan outpost is confirmed to carry those old reliable sandwiches and crustaceans in large quantities. Good thing you can pick up big quantities of ancillary snacks while you're there, too, just in case.