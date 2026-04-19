6 2-Ingredient Appetizers For Hosting Made Quick And Simple
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After years of being a professional chef and becoming a self-proclaimed expert at hosting the chicest dinner parties, I've learned that simplicity is key. Let's be honest, the last thing anyone wants when hosting a party is to keep watch over the stove while trying to pour glasses of wine and keep conversation flowing; however, I found a way to prevent necessary chaos while hosting: two-ingredient appetizers.
I've hosted countless parties — and yes, the majority of them centered around food. From my pull pork sandwich party inspired by Alison Roman's iconic ham party, where I roasted a beautiful pork shoulder and laid out various accoutrements for people to make little sandwiches, or my coccoli cocktail hour, where I deep-fried what seemed like hundreds of pastries for chewy, pizza-like dough balls for guests to wrap around prosciutto and cheese — in my opinion I've taken hosting to the next level on multiple occasions.
Now I'm in my late 20s, I've realized that maybe I don't want to be hustling in the kitchen, while my friends chatter away in the living room without me. Nowadays, I find myself reaching for high-quality ingredients and products, and let them do the work for me, so I can join the conversation. Whether it's popping open a can of Fishwife's smoked fish or simply laying out some olives mixed with almonds, I'm in my era of effortless elegance and short grocery lists. Here are six of my favorite two-ingredient appetizers for hosting, made quick and simple.
1. Trader Joe's Ridge Cut Potato Chips with Sea Salt and Nori Komi Furikake Rice Seasoning
Potato chips are by far my favorite snack — if you open a bag from a mile away, I'll most likely sniff it out and find it. I have tried hundreds of different brands, and nothing beats Trader Joe's Ridge Cut Potato Chips with Sea Salt. They are crispy, crunchy, and actually taste like a real potato — and when coated in this Nori Komi Furikake Rice Seasoning, they're even more irresistible.
Furikake is a savory Japanese rice seasoning blend that's usually sprinkled over steamed rice, vegetables, meat, and fish. This furikake is one of my favorites, and it's one of the most classic versions you can find, consisting of roasted sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and dried seaweed. You can find Nori Komi Furikake being sold on Amazon — although, if you want to take your taste buds on a real umami adventure, you can find different furikake seasonings at Asian grocery stores like H-Mart that contain dried fish flakes and wasabi.
To make this appetizer, all you have to do is pour a handful (or the whole bag) of chips on a parchment-lined baking sheet, pop them into a 375 degrees Fahrenheit oven until they're warm, and then sprinkle this umami-packed seaweed seasoning — that's it. Just FYI, an oven is required for this appetizer since baking them helps furikake seasoning adhere to the chips, plus it makes the chips extra crispy!
2. Rustic Bakery Citrus, Ginger, & Thyme Artisan Crisps and Bellwether Farms Whole Milk Basket Ricotta
Just like potato chips, any type of crisp or cracker has my special place in my heart (and taste buds) — and these Rustic Bakery Citrus Ginger Thyme Crisps are one of my favorites. Sold on Amazon, these crisps are such an explosion of flavor from peppery notes of the ginger and bright, zesty citrus flavor — all of which are backed with an irresistible crispy, crunchy texture. If you're looking to make a quick, elevated appetizer with these crisps, try piping on a dollop of Bellwether Farms Whole Milk Ricotta. The cool, creamy ricotta is the perfect contrast to the bold flavors in the crisp. As soon as you set the platter of these down, your guests will devour them within minutes. You can find this ricotta being sold at Whole Foods. Just an FYI, if ricotta isn't your pick of the litter, then head to their cheese department and have one of their cheese experts pick you out something special!
I know what you're thinking: crisps with a bit of cheese as an appetizer? Groundbreaking. But less is more when ingredients are high-quality and equally delicious. If you want to take things up a notch, feel free to garnish your crackers with some grated Parmigiano Reggiano, a sprinkle of black pepper (swapping to freshly ground pepper will really elevate the flavors), or even a little anchovy filet for a salty boost of umami flavor.
3. Fishwife Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp and Maui Style Shrimp Chips
Dig through my pantry, and you'll always find these two ingredients: Fishwife Smoked Salmon with Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp and Maui Style Shrimp Flavor Potato Chip Snack Chips. Whenever I have a friend coming over for a debrief and a glass or two of wine, I am almost always reaching for the tin of Fishwife's Smoked Salmon and the shrimp chips.
Just open the tin, arrange a few shrimp chips on a serving platter, top each one with some smoked salmon, and serve — it's that simple. In my book, nothing beats the flavor of the smoky, buttery salmon draped over these crispy and slightly sweet shrimp chips. While the combination might sound a bit unexpected, it'll make total sense the moment it hits your mouth. Elevate this appetizer by sprinkling on some finely minced chives, or hit it with a squeeze of lime juice. If you're feeling a little bougie, you can even try topping it off with one of these tasty, highly-rated store-bought caviars. You can find this tin of smoked salmon being sold on Amazon, alongside some other amazing tinned seafood from their product line. Oh, and these mouthwatering, crispy, crunchy shrimp chips are sold conveniently at Walmart.
4. Hillshire Farm Lit'l Smokies and Dufour Classic Puff Pastry
Pigs in a blanket are my new go-to appetizer whenever I am looking to whip up something that's super quick and only involves using two ingredients. In my book, there's only one way to do it: ditch the store-bought puff pastry that comes in a can, head to the freezer section at Whole Foods, and pick up a pack of Dufour's Classic Puff Pastry, then cruise over to Walmart and grab these Hillshire Farm's Lit'l Smokies Smoked Sausage Links from their refrigerated meat section and get cooking!
For those of you who don't know, Dufour's puff pastry is widely considered amongst chefs to be one of the best store-bought puff pastries you can get your hands on. The brand uses high-quality butter and professional-grade lamination, ensuring a light and flaky texture that's superior to similar products. Its sturdy structural integrity makes it the perfect blanket to wrap these little Hillshire Farm sausage links in.
Personally, I crave savory foods whenever I'm sipping on a glass of wine or a cocktail, so the smoky, savory flavor coupled with the buttery richness of the puff pastry is a perfect combination. Pair them alongside your favorite dipping sauces or just snack on them plain; however you serve these pigs in a blanket, they are perfect appetizers for any sort of gathering.
5. Chicas Sea Salt Corn Tortilla Chips and Grillo's Pickles Pickle de Gallo Pickle Salsa
You wanna try the best tortilla chips in the world? In my book, that title belongs to Chicas Sea Salt Tortilla Chips. Every time I open the bag, its roasted corn aroma instantly transports me back to my childhood in Southern California, where locally owned tortillerias are constantly churning out fresh tortillas that smell just like these chips. Now you might be thinking, "These are tortilla chips, so should I eat them with guacamole or maybe a spicy salsa?" While these are both great options, an even better choice is to pair them with Grillo's Pickle de Gallo Pickle Salsa. Best news of all, you can conveniently order the tortilla chips from Amazon and run over to Walmart to grab the Pickle de Gallo — that's practically a one-stop shop!
For those unfamiliar, Grillo's Pickles is a high-quality, refrigerated pickle company cranking out some of the best pickled products you can find — and their take on pico de gallo is quite possibly the most delicious thing that's ever happened to pickled vegetable products. Featuring diced dill pickles, red bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, and garlic tossed in a briny sauce, this salsa is just completely irresistible when paired with Chica's crispy, crunchy tortilla chips. Do yourself a favor: Next time you plan on hosting the group for dinner, pick these two ingredients and let this flavor-packed combo speak for itself.
6. Frankies 457 Castelvetrano Olives and Mitica Truffle Marconas
After living in Italy for the past five years, I find myself craving salty, savory snacks as soon as the evening rolls in. As soon as the clock strikes five, I'm lost in daydreams of aperitivo, an Italian snack tradition that makes dinner time more exciting. Aperitivo typically consists of a large glass of locally produced wine and a bowl of olives enjoyed at any nearby local bar. However, there are some nights when a quiet, intimate evening with friends at home is the only thing I can do; but staying in doesn't mean I have to sacrifice that aperitivo spirit. Like any neighborhood bartender, I pop open a jar of juicy olives for my guests — not just any olives, mind you: I reach for a jar of Frankies 457 Whole Castelvetrano Olives.
These olives have a delectable, salty, briny flavor, and when paired with these Mitica Truffle Marcona Almonds I found at Whole Foods, it is truly a match made in heaven. The buttery, rich flavor of truffle almonds, coupled with these big, juicy Castelvetrano olives, is the easiest appetizer I've ever made, capturing the elegance of aperitivo with none of the hassle. You can find these olives on Amazon, but feel free to switch it up and use whatever olives you have on hand.