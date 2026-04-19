6 2-Ingredient Appetizers For Hosting Made Quick And Simple

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After years of being a professional chef and becoming a self-proclaimed expert at hosting the chicest dinner parties, I've learned that simplicity is key. Let's be honest, the last thing anyone wants when hosting a party is to keep watch over the stove while trying to pour glasses of wine and keep conversation flowing; however, I found a way to prevent necessary chaos while hosting: two-ingredient appetizers.

I've hosted countless parties — and yes, the majority of them centered around food. From my pull pork sandwich party inspired by Alison Roman's iconic ham party, where I roasted a beautiful pork shoulder and laid out various accoutrements for people to make little sandwiches, or my coccoli cocktail hour, where I deep-fried what seemed like hundreds of pastries for chewy, pizza-like dough balls for guests to wrap around prosciutto and cheese — in my opinion I've taken hosting to the next level on multiple occasions.

Now I'm in my late 20s, I've realized that maybe I don't want to be hustling in the kitchen, while my friends chatter away in the living room without me. Nowadays, I find myself reaching for high-quality ingredients and products, and let them do the work for me, so I can join the conversation. Whether it's popping open a can of Fishwife's smoked fish or simply laying out some olives mixed with almonds, I'm in my era of effortless elegance and short grocery lists. Here are six of my favorite two-ingredient appetizers for hosting, made quick and simple.