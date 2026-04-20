The Under-$20 Baking Sheet Set Costco Customers Say Is Sturdier Than Nordic Ware

Costco has a lot more going on inside its warehouse stores than you may believe. It carries dupes that approximate Brita water filters, Williams Sonoma wine decanter copycats, and pans that pass for Hexclad for less cash. Some eagle-eyed shoppers have also asserted that a $20 baking sheet set at Costco bests typically more expensive Nordic Ware.

Depending on the retailer, a three-piece Nordic Ware sheet pan set runs about $30. The Tramontina Aluminum Baking Sheet Pan Set available at Costco is $16, and has some users calling out the spendier version by name. "My Nordic Ware pans caused me grief and [I] got these as a replacement: an exponentially better product," one shopper wrote in a review that also noted how baked chicken released easily from the sheet. Others remarked on the Costco offering's quality for the money, explicitly stating its superior sturdiness versus Nordic Ware, and even anticipated converting to an all Tramontina household. Easier cleaning in the absence of stuck-on food and sturdiness sure are a lot to recommend, but the set's true value depends on your kitchen needs.