Costco Is Selling A Williams Sonoma Wine Decanter Copycat For A Great Deal

Wine decanters are stylish and functional tools for improving your tasting experience. If you'd like one for your wine selection, you can purchase a high-quality wine decanter at Costco and spend less than you'd think on a quality addition to your bar set and table setting. The Rabbit Wine Decanter at Costco sells for $48, and it's nearly identical to the $70 Rabbit Pura Wine Decanter & Strainer sold at Williams Sonoma.

The base of Costco's decanter is 8 inches in diameter and 11.25 inches tall, which is a bit larger than the 6.5-inch diameter, 8-inch tall Williams Sonoma wine decanter. Both are designed to hold 750 milliliters — one bottle of wine. The Rabbit brand's Borosilicate glass decanter sits on an Acacia wood coaster and comes with a gold-toned micro-perforated strainer that sits on top of the spout. The reviews on the Costco website are largely positive, with a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer commented, "This decanter exceeds expectations. The styling and detail are pleasing to the eye and highly functional."

Some negative reviews concerned the absence of components that would complete the set, such as a stopper or pour spout. If you're new to the concept of decanting wine, perhaps even wondering what a wine decanter is (and if you even need one), Costco will give you the opportunity to taste the effects of using it for your wine without breaking the bank. With that said, we have some tips for knowing how and when you should decant a bottle of wine.