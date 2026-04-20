Do You Remember Guy Fieri's Cooking Show That Only Lasted 6 Episodes?
When you think of Guy Fieri's TV career, it's probably "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" that comes to mind, given that it's been on air for a whopping 54 seasons since 2006. Yet the mayor of Flavortown has a pretty extensive set of shows under his belt, from game show "Guy's Grocery Games" to celebrity guest-centric "Guy's Ranch Kitchen". Arguably the least well known is his short-lived 2008 live show "Guy Off The Hook," airing relatively soon after his television career got its start.
It aired for just six episodes on the Food Network. As the title suggests, Fieri was front and center as the host, drawing on his favorite recipes to cook an array of mostly comfort food in front of a live studio audience. The show's setup was loosely in the mold of other live-audience cooking shows like "Emeril Live" and "Rachael Ray", both of which aired for far longer.
Although Fieri's California-leaning cuisine was the overall focus, each episode centered around a culinary theme: Some were regional eats, like Korean or Mexican food, and some were more around styles of cooking, like a diner episode or a gastro-pub episode. The premier episode featured a diner theme — which feels very Fieri — with pretzel-crusted tenders, bacon mac and cheese, and lemonade as the featured recipes.
What else did he cook on the show, and why did it fail?
Many of the other featured recipes seem quintessentially Fieri: The Mexican episode centered around chimichangas, while a so-called "Far East" episode (apparently smashing Japanese and Chinese cuisines together) featured yakitori and a stir-fry sandwich. It seems safe to say that although Fieri dipped into non-American cuisines on the show, he definitely fused them to some degree, as evidenced by the egg roll s'mores served in the show's finale.
Considering that "Guy Off The Hook" aired almost two decades ago, it's tough to pin down a precise reason for why the show failed. There's no public information about its ratings, but it's probably a safe assume that the show didn't land with audiences. Eighteen years on, while the show is available on a few streaming platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, it seems to have almost totally faded from memory, as even brief reviews of it are impossible to find. The show's focus on often-greasy comfort food did lead to criticism, although it tended to be general criticism of Fieri's style with "Guy Off The Hook" as just one of several examples, alongside his longer-running TV series. That said, there also don't seem to be specific negative critiques aimed at "Guy Off The Hook" — most likely, it was just forgettable and now, a blip on Fieri's filmography.