The term "from scratch" can mean a lot of things, depending on how you interpret it. Sometimes it starts right from the raw ingredients, and at times, it's about using a boxed mixture but cooking the dish yourself. There are other popular chain restaurants owned by the same company as Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Olive Garden. Their parent company, Darden, also manages Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Longhorn Steakhouse, and more. And while each restaurant's branding is different, Darden generally practices and improves sustainable efforts while sourcing its ingredients from traceable origins.

Meanwhile, a Reddit poster who claimed to be a previous kitchen manager of Cheddar's mentioned that its meals can be a combination of fresh components and packaged mixes. For instance, Cheddar's appears to boil whole potatoes for its mashed potatoes, while still using a powdered base to improve consistency. But, of course, since it's a Reddit post, you can take it with a grain of salt. However, if that was indeed the case, it can be a bit of a turn-off for some diners.

Nonetheless, Cheddar's appears to be much better than other restaurants that use ultra-processed foods as a cheaper alternative for greater profits. The from-scratch concept has personal touches that stand out when compared to other restaurants. As such, if you want a dish that has actually been touched and prepared by human hands, Cheddar's is a great and affordable option.