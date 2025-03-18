The Popular Chain Restaurants All Owned By The Same Company

Sit down dining chain restaurants have become a major aspect of American cuisine throughout the years. Many of these chains serve similar items, like steaks, all with a different range of quality from chain to chain. While all these chains have their own names, to the shock of many, a good number of popular chain restaurants in America are owned by one company.

Meet Darden Restaurants, the parent company behind chain restaurant favorites like Olive Garden and Ruth's Chris Steak House. Darden also owns Longhorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, the Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Bahama Breeze Island Grille. Overall, Darden Restaurants specializes in full-service sit down dining chain restaurants.

It might not look like it on the surface, but Darden's reach encompasses not only several major chains but also several styles of cuisine. The company responsible for Olive Garden's endless breadsticks, which are technically not really endless, is also responsible for Ruth's Chris Steak House's great-tasting steaks. This isn't a new development either; for decades now, Darden Restaurants has been the driving force behind several of America's favorite chain restaurants.