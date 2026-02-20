The Restaurant Menu Wording That Often Leads Customers Astray

Discerning diners rely on the fine print of restaurant menus to follow their food choices, so something as seemingly harmless as the wrong wording could lead them astray. Terms like gluten-free and gluten-friendly are commonly misrepresented on menus, and some people might treat them as if they are interchangeable — but they're not. If you're at a restaurant for gluten-free dining, you should take a closer look at the menu.

Gluten-free is the only legally approved term, and others, such as gluten-friendly, celiac-friendly, and gluten-sensitive, have no legal bearing. The gluten-free label means the product upholds the requirements mandated by the FDA, so folks with celiac disease can consume it without worry. Terms like free of gluten, no gluten, or without gluten — which are under the umbrella of the certified gluten-free term, as per the FDA — are also safe.

Classifications like gluten-friendly are still being used by some restaurants to indicate the dishes have been made with gluten-free ingredients, but it's possible they were processed in an environment that allows potential cross-contamination. This is why restaurants like the Olive Garden will always be a risk to gluten-sensitive diners. The term gluten-friendly is not to be trusted completely, as gluten-free is the only term you're ensured follows the FDA's guidelines. To guarantee you're getting a truly gluten-free meal, even if the fine print is tricky, ask more about the ingredients and vet them according to regulations.