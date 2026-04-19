The Unusual Cast Iron Cleaning Method Alton Brown Swears By
Cast iron skillets are great for getting that perfect sear on a steak or crispy edges on your oven-baked corn bread. They're heavy and long-lasting, and while worth the investment, you have to understand how to take care of them. To clean cast iron, you definitely don't want to put it in the dishwasher. Celebrity chef Alton Brown does have one unconventional method, but it goes against what most professionals and cast-iron brands would advise.
Brown's secret for the cleanest cast iron is to clean it while it's still piping hot. In an Instagram video, he shared the full method, but he does warn viewers to be careful — you can easily burn yourself when cleaning at such a high temperature. To start, Brown adds salt and a little bit of oil to the cast iron's center. He then quickly wipes it down and hits it with water that instantly boils, removing any stuck-on pieces. Of course, the risks are everywhere — a paper towel on a hot pan, cleaning with boiling water, etc. But if it works for Brown, it could be worth a try.
Safer ways to clean cast iron
If you have a cast iron pan and don't necessarily want to try Brown's method, there are other proper ways to clean it without the added stress of potential injury. First, let the cast iron cool enough that it's warm to the touch. From there, you can follow Brown's salt method, which still should work well and is recommended as an appropriate cleaning method for the material.
Lodge, a popular cast iron brand, has another cleaning alternative; it recommends using a scrubbing pad or bristled brush to clean the pan with soapy water. (You might have heard that you should never use soap, but it turns out it's one of many myths about cast iron skillets.) Once any of that stuck-on gunk is removed, rinse the pan and dry it with a paper towel. No matter how you wash cast iron, drying it immediately is essential to prevent rust, which is one reason exposing it to the prolonged heat and moisture of a dishwasher is a bad idea. Finally, add a light layer of oil before storing it to keep your cast iron seasoned, and make sure not to cover it with a lid.