The Unusual Cast Iron Cleaning Method Alton Brown Swears By

Cast iron skillets are great for getting that perfect sear on a steak or crispy edges on your oven-baked corn bread. They're heavy and long-lasting, and while worth the investment, you have to understand how to take care of them. To clean cast iron, you definitely don't want to put it in the dishwasher. Celebrity chef Alton Brown does have one unconventional method, but it goes against what most professionals and cast-iron brands would advise.

Brown's secret for the cleanest cast iron is to clean it while it's still piping hot. In an Instagram video, he shared the full method, but he does warn viewers to be careful — you can easily burn yourself when cleaning at such a high temperature. To start, Brown adds salt and a little bit of oil to the cast iron's center. He then quickly wipes it down and hits it with water that instantly boils, removing any stuck-on pieces. Of course, the risks are everywhere — a paper towel on a hot pan, cleaning with boiling water, etc. But if it works for Brown, it could be worth a try.