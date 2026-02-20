The Common Storage Mistake That's Causing Your Cast-Iron Pan To Rust Too Soon

Treat your cast-iron pan right and it'll last a lifetime. No wonder it's among the best cooking pans you can find out there. Whether you're sautéing fresh vegetables, searing a juicy steak, baking a melty Margherita pizza, or simply frying crispy french fries, nothing quite beats a cast-iron pan. But even the most well-maintained pans have an enemy, and for cast-iron ones, that's moisture. That's precisely why keeping your cast-iron skillet with the lid on is a storage mistake that might be sabotaging it.

While you might think you're protecting your cast-iron pan from dust by storing it with the lid on, this is actually a very easy way to trap moisture inside and create ideal conditions for rust to form. Cast iron is both porous and highly reactive. What's more, it doesn't just react with acidic foods like tomatoes, alcohol, or citrus, but also with water. A single drop of trapped water can lead to rapid oxidation, the exact chemical process which leads to the creation of iron oxide (aka rust).

Even with proper seasoning, which is the process of covering the skillet in a thin layer of oil to make a protective barrier and a non-stick surface, cast iron isn't completely immune to humidity. As a matter of fact, the skillet still has microscopic pores that can still let moisture inside, even when you think it is completely dry. This is why proper storage can make all the difference and extend your cast iron's shelf life.