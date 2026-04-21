What Happens If You Put A Bottle Of Wine In The Freezer?

While there aren't very many reasons to put a bottle of wine in the freezer to begin with, it's important to understand what will happen if you do. Perhaps you've committed a common dinner party faux pas and forgot to chill your wine with no backup plan. Maybe you're experimenting with the best way to make frosé or wine slushies, and want to save a few steps.

Regardless of your motivation, the wine in your bottle will eventually freeze solid, becoming weirdly icy and oozy, because the water in the wine will freeze before the alcohol does. That means if you try to pour yourself a glass after about four hours, you'll get something that resembles your favorite three-ingredient wine slushie but tastes much worse. Freezing causes the wine to separate and taste diluted, flat, or even bitter.

Another reason it's inadvisable to stick your vino in the freezer is that it's actually dangerous. As the water in the wine freezes, it forms ice crystals that expand inside the bottle, which can cause the seal to break, pop the cork, or even shatter the bottle. Carbonated wines are particularly prone to exploding because the bottles are pressurized, so they should absolutely never go in the freezer.