How To Freeze Leftover Wine To Amp Up Your Meals Later

Sometimes it's difficult to finish a whole bottle of wine before it starts to oxidize, especially if you live alone. Maybe you make a mental note to use it later in the week in a recipe, but inevitably it sits on the counter for weeks, maybe months, gathering dust. Even if storage hacks are used to extend the wine's life, eventually, that portion of unused wine gets dumped down the sink. There's a solution to using up every drop, and it's as easy as making ice cubes.

High percentage alcohol does not freeze, but because wine has lower alcohol content, it can actually freeze. Due to the presence of alcohol, it won't be as solid as, say, an ice cube made from water. To freeze wine for later use, simply pour the extra wine into an ice cube tray. It will take a few hours to freeze, and then can be stored in a plastic bag or sealed container where it will last up to three months.

Any type of wine can be frozen for later use — red, white, rosé, or champagne. With champagne or any other sparkling wine, the carbonation won't keep after being frozen and then defrosted. If you're using the wine ice cubes for cooking, they can be added directly into the pot or pan and will melt quickly. If you feel like you need exact measurements, the wine ice cubes can first be defrosted and then measured out precisely.