10 Best Cocktails To Turn Into A Popsicle This Summer
Though you're likely no stranger to the summer heat, you may be shocked to discover the sheer variety of beverages that seamlessly transition from cocktail to popsicle. This innovative take on summertime drinks makes for a fabulous way to cool down — all while avoiding the dreaded watered-down poolside drinks.
While this sounds like fun, in order to effectively achieve a cocktail popsicle, you'll need to adjust your normal methods for making both cocktails and popsicles. This is because alcohol, particularly high-proof spirits, must reach extremely low temperatures in order to actually freeze, unlike water which turns to ice at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, you'll need to use a different ratio than you're used to, that most often being five parts non-alcoholic liquid to one part alcohol. Additionally, boozy popsicles will take longer to freeze, so make sure you allot yourself enough prep time.
You may be weary of their durability amidst the sun's beating rays, but there are many ways to keep your popsicles frozen, so they're perfect for pool parties and backyard barbecues. These treats are also very customizable, so consider adding fun textural elements like fresh or canned fruits. Without further ado, here are 10 cocktail popsicles worth trying.
Watermelon margarita
For those who love a standard margarita, you'll know you need tequila, lime, orange liqueur, sugar (if you like it sweet), and salt (for the rim). This classic is beloved across the map, so it may sound a little unnerving to opt for margarita flavors that aren't lime. Though, watermelon may be the summertime kick you need to rejuvenate your rotation of this classic cocktail. Give your popsicle version a bright and sweet twist with lemon in place of lime, and plenty of watermelon juice for a refreshing finish.
Piña colada
Piña coladas remain one of the longstanding frozen favorites of the summertime. Their uniquely tropical flavors decadently combine creamy coconut and sweet, acidic pineapple with a hint of lime, thus making for a balanced cocktail. As these flavors complement both dark and light rum, this cocktail can be adjusted to meet any range of tastes — which makes for a gorgeous popsicle version, sure to please.
Mojito
Mojitos are a bright and zesty beverage perfect for cooling down in hot weather, making this cocktail a no-brainer for your frozen popsicle rotation this summer. The fusion of mint and lime with light rum makes this drink a vibrant, refreshing option suited to many palates. With a basic build of lime juice, mint, soda water, simple syrup, and rum, this is a very simple cocktail to turn into a popsicle.
Mint julep
Mint juleps, while a lesser-known classic, make for a phenomenal frozen treat. For those who lean toward bourbon cocktails, this option is a nice upgrade to your summer rotation. The mint and brown sugar simple syrup play nicely into the whiskey's bite, making this treat a winner for those in your group who are even slightly skeptical of potentially too-sweet popsicle cocktails.
Rum and coke
The rum and coke is another great way to upgrade your popsicle game. This frozen version could feel as if you're trying something entirely new. And in a way, you might be. When you add lime to a rum and coke it actually becomes a Cuba libre. Though very simple — this sweet, slightly sour popsicle is a resounding crowd favorite and is easy to make (you've probably already got the ingredients). You could also try vanilla rum or vanilla Coca-Cola for a bit of variety.
Strawberry daiquiri
Many are surprised to discover that the strawberry daiquiris which have become popularized over the years are actually not the original classic. Though this fruity version isn't too far a cry away from the standard build, it is actually only composed of three ingredients: rum, fresh lime juice, and sugar. You could also mix other types of fruit puree or juice, or finely chopped strawberries into the molds with your boozy mixture to give your popsicles a little more texture.
Negroni sbagliato
The Negroni sbagliato is a classic Italian cocktail. Though it entered many personal rotations due to an impactful reference by Emma D'Arcy in an interview about "Game of Thrones." This cocktail is a fantastic frozen option for those who stray from sweet drinks. It combines the effervescent notes of sparkling white wine and sweet vermouth with bitter, citrusy Campari. Balancing out your popsicle mixture with orange juice will mimic the expressed peel that usually accompanies a classic Negroni.
Paloma
Palomas are another lesser-known tequila based cocktail that combines the bright citrus of lime and grapefruits, with tequila and sugar (don't forget the sea salt). For any tequila lovers in your midst, this zingy and flavorful cocktail makes for a fabulous addition to your summer drinks menu. This boozy popsicle is also perfect for those who tend to stray from overly sweet drinks. If you want more variety, this option is also great with the smoky flavors of mezcal for even more kick.
Mezcal screwdriver
Screwdrivers are a popular, slightly stronger version of a mimosa, everyone's favorite brunch sipper. They're made with only two simple ingredients: vodka and orange juice. But for those seeking a way to add a bit of twist to this classic, we've got you covered. Instead of vodka, try using mezcal to go alongside the orange juice for a citrusy-smoky juxtaposition. Once you've de-molded your creations, you can dip them in Tajín to give them even more of a kick.
Espresso martini
For many Americans, coffee is a non-negotiable part of one's daily routine. So it makes sense that espresso martinis are a retro favorite that coffee and cocktail lovers can't get enough of. Those who love frappes will know this cocktail can also make a very delicious frozen treat. All you need is espresso, vodka, and Baileys — though there are many ways you can adjust the recipe to match your particular tastes.