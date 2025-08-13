10 Best Cocktails To Turn Into A Popsicle This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though you're likely no stranger to the summer heat, you may be shocked to discover the sheer variety of beverages that seamlessly transition from cocktail to popsicle. This innovative take on summertime drinks makes for a fabulous way to cool down — all while avoiding the dreaded watered-down poolside drinks.

While this sounds like fun, in order to effectively achieve a cocktail popsicle, you'll need to adjust your normal methods for making both cocktails and popsicles. This is because alcohol, particularly high-proof spirits, must reach extremely low temperatures in order to actually freeze, unlike water which turns to ice at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, you'll need to use a different ratio than you're used to, that most often being five parts non-alcoholic liquid to one part alcohol. Additionally, boozy popsicles will take longer to freeze, so make sure you allot yourself enough prep time.

You may be weary of their durability amidst the sun's beating rays, but there are many ways to keep your popsicles frozen, so they're perfect for pool parties and backyard barbecues. These treats are also very customizable, so consider adding fun textural elements like fresh or canned fruits. Without further ado, here are 10 cocktail popsicles worth trying.