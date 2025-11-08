2 Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Order Raw Oysters At A Restaurant (And One That Means You Should)

If you're not afraid of a little slurping, raw oysters are pretty much the ultimate appetizer. A food that was once seen as cheap protein morsels, oysters on the half-shell have since become a symbol of beachy luxury, complete with a price tag to match. Develop a taste for them, and they become incredibly addictive — salty, briny, and uniquely sweet, especially with the right toppings. It can be tempting to order a dozen every time you dine at a restaurant that offers them, but before you indulge, do a little investigating.

As anyone who's ever gotten food poisoning can tell you, nothing good can come from eating questionable shellfish. Even if they don't make you sick, it's still a good idea to stick to high-quality oysters from reputable sources rather than taking chances. But how can you tell if a restaurant's oysters are up to par? Chowhound spoke exclusively with Reid Shilling, the chef and owner of Cowbell Seafood & Oyster in Washington, D.C., for answers.

It used to be clearer when and where to eat oysters — only eat oysters near the sea or at certain times of year, for instance. "There was once a time where people said don't eat oysters in months without an 'R,' but modern aquaculture has made it safe to consume [year-round]," Shilling tells us. Additionally, "farming and shipping logistics have made it easy to get high-quality product ... even if you're nowhere near the water," he says. Still, most restaurants will have certain indicators telling you when to steer clear of the raw bar and when to slurp away.