'I Ate 10 All At Once': Martha Stewart Can't Stop Eating This Fruit From Her Garden

Martha Stewart's favorite ingredients include standbys like tomatoes and celery, but the chef and media mogul also has a taste for less common produce. One fruit she loves that may not be on your radar is the medlar. Commenting on an Instagram post from her own head gardener, Ryan McCallister, Stewart wrote: "I ate ten all at once." She also wrote about the fruit on her blog, describing its pulpy texture and sweet flavor. The medlar has a notably complex taste, and descriptions of its flavor vary. Stewart compared it to a toffee apple, while others suggest that medlars have elements of citrus, apricot, cinnamon, quince, pear, or even wine.

Medlars were historically popular in Europe, though they've faded in popularity. They're still fairly commonly eaten in areas around where the plant originated, around the Black and Caspian seas in Eastern Europe and western Asia. It's a small fruit, often about 1 inch in diameter (maybe 2 inches for larger varieties). This isn't a fruit you'll pick and eat straight from the tree, as it's hard and bitter when freshly picked. The medlar needs to go through a process called bletting, wherein the fruit's starches start to effectively ferment and sweeten, which gives them a luscious, soft texture and sweetness.