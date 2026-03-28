Martha Stewart Says The Best Seeds May Not Be At Your Local Garden Store

If you're attempting to grow anything at home, whether it's more fresh fruit from store-bought tomato seeds or enough veggies to top the historic Chicago hot dog, we commend you. Not everyone has the patience to nurture all those little sprouts, or even the green thumb to bring a seed to harvest. Martha Stewart, who improves her whipped cream with quince syrup derived from her own trees, of course, has a slightly loftier recommendation for seed sourcing than the produce aisle or local nursery.

"I find that perusing catalogs from all over the world are really the nicest way to get your seeds," Stewart says in an old clip from CBS Sunday Morning (via YouTube). "When I go to, say, Paris, I go right to the Île de la Cité and to a not-so-little store called Vilmorin, and I buy every kind of vegetable seed," she says, blowing our previous admiration out of the water. Now, Vilmorin is technically, you know, a seed store. But it's French! No matter where you're traveling, bringing back seeds makes for a particularly darling souvenir. It may also test your green thumb — and your administrative prowess.