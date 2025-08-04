8 Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Ingredients

If there is one ingredient that most home cooks are likely to have in their kitchen, it's tomatoes. Martha Stewart is no different, but you won't find just any tomatoes in her pantry. Martha grows plenty of fruit and veggies in her garden, and tomatoes are one of her favourites. She has posted videos on her Instagram showing her amazing tomato harvest with a range of varieties, including San Marzano, plum, Better Boys, and cherry tomatoes.

Of course, we all love to throw some tomatoes in a fresh salad or pair them with mozzarella in a Caprese, but Martha loves to make the most of their versatility and use them in many different ways. In her tomato and fontina tart, they are baked for almost an hour, which softens them completely and intensifies their sweetness, whereas in her classic BLT, the tomatoes are raw and juicy and sing with tangy flavor. When making her sandwich, Martha revealed that she likes to use green tomatoes with red lettuce, in an unconventional color switch.

No matter how she uses her beloved tomatoes, Martha knows that choosing quality produce and letting it shine is the key to making the most out of fresh fruit and veggies. Since tomatoes arguably fall into both categories, it's no wonder they are one of her favorite ingredients to use in the kitchen.