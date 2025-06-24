The Fancy Dutch Ovens You Can Find At HomeGoods For A Total Steal
Dutch ovens are very useful, coming in handy for homemade soups, stews, breads, you name it. However, many companies have caught on to their value, jacking prices up enormously. Unless you're specifically looking for designer cookware, there's no need to pay that much. In reality, expensive Dutch ovens aren't all that different from budget-friendly ones.
If you want that invaluable combination of high-quality and cost-effectiveness, consider Lodge. Sold at HomeGoods, these fancy Dutch ovens are so cheap it'll feel like you're stealing. Let's compare costs: A small 4.5-quart oven costs $39.99, while a larger 6-quart goes for $59.99. On the other hand, a 4.5-quart oven from French cookware brand Le Creuset can go for $450. Larger Le Creuset cookware are priced at up to $750. Lodge's Dutch oven is (almost) as pretty as Le Creuset's, is durable, and is so, so much cheaper. You know which one you need.
How to take care of your Lodge Dutch oven
Okay, so you went to HomeGoods and bought a Lodge Dutch oven, now what? As mentioned earlier, Lodge Dutch ovens are pretty durable. According to Lodge's website, they're compatible with any kind of stovetop, including gas, electric, and induction. They can also handle oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
However, as is the case with any cookware, these Dutch ovens require proper care. Luckily, there are some useful tips to help your oven last as long as possible. To clean the Dutch oven's enameled cast iron, wash it by hand. While you can put it in the dishwasher, Lodge prefers that you don't. Sticking to hand washing will better preserve your cookware. Also, stay away from citrus. There are plenty of lemon hacks to naturally clean your kitchen, but don't use them on your Dutch oven because they can damage the shiny enamel coating. You can use a small amount of soap to clean it instead; anyone who says you can't is just perpetuating a popular myth about cast iron that doesn't apply to enamel anyway.