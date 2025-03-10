The Cookware Brand Ina Garten Swears By
When celebrity chefs swear by a tool, ingredient, or brand, we listen. When it comes to cookware, Ina Garten, the author of 13 cookbooks and host of Barefoot Contessa, is someone we trust. Known for her refined yet approachable recipes and reliable kitchen tips, Garten is choosy about the tools and brands she uses in her kitchen. Amongst the brands Garten loves is the American-made All-Clad. If it's good enough for a chef who's been cooking professionally for decades, we're confident it's a safe bet for the average home cook.
On the Barefoot Contessa website's "Ask Ina" section, when questioned about her favorite brand for pots and pans, Garten responded, "I use All-Clad pots and pans. They are expensive but if you take care of them, they will last a lifetime." All-Clad cookware has been a staple in professional and home kitchens for over 50 years; the company was founded by a metallurgist in 1971. Today, the business is still based in Pennsylvania where it originated, and continues to use layers of stainless steel bonded with aluminum to create super-durable cookware. Unlike cheaper alternatives, All-Clad's multilayer metal construction ensures consistent performance and can withstand daily wear and tear without noticeable damage.
For Garten, it doesn't seem like having the trendiest cookware is the priority, but more so reliability and function. Another example of this is the German knife brand Garten swears by, Wüsthof, which also lasts a lifetime if taken care of properly.
What makes All-Clad worth the investment?
Looking at the All-Clad website, the choices can feel overwhelming; the brand offers an extensive variety of equipment. A good place to start is the D3 Stainless Everyday Cookware collection, which as the name suggests, is a solid choice for everyday kitchen tasks and cooking. This brand's pots and pans fall on the pricey side, with All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware 10 Piece Set normally going for over $1400 (currently on sale for under $700). A single 12-inch All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Frying Pan with Lid goes for $129, while a 3-quart All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Sauce Pan with Lid is priced at $119.
What makes it worth the hefty price tag? The r/BuyItForLife thread on Reddit is full of users who swear by the longevity of these pots and pans, with one user stating, "Make the minimum effort to clean and maintain your stuff and they will last long enough to become heirlooms." There are enough reviews online of the brand that back this up. If you're going to use an item for the rest of your life, and not need to buy replacements, then a higher price tag is certainly justified.
Another positive is that the cookware heats and cooks food evenly; this is due to the three layers of stainless steel and aluminum, preventing temperature fluctuations. Plus, because of its heavy-duty construction, the pots and pans can be used in an oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. However, one possible downside is that the cookware could be prone to scratching; hand washing the equipment along with avoiding metal utensils and abrasive scouring agents can prevent this.