The Cookware Brand Ina Garten Swears By

When celebrity chefs swear by a tool, ingredient, or brand, we listen. When it comes to cookware, Ina Garten, the author of 13 cookbooks and host of Barefoot Contessa, is someone we trust. Known for her refined yet approachable recipes and reliable kitchen tips, Garten is choosy about the tools and brands she uses in her kitchen. Amongst the brands Garten loves is the American-made All-Clad. If it's good enough for a chef who's been cooking professionally for decades, we're confident it's a safe bet for the average home cook.

On the Barefoot Contessa website's "Ask Ina" section, when questioned about her favorite brand for pots and pans, Garten responded, "I use All-Clad pots and pans. They are expensive but if you take care of them, they will last a lifetime." All-Clad cookware has been a staple in professional and home kitchens for over 50 years; the company was founded by a metallurgist in 1971. Today, the business is still based in Pennsylvania where it originated, and continues to use layers of stainless steel bonded with aluminum to create super-durable cookware. Unlike cheaper alternatives, All-Clad's multilayer metal construction ensures consistent performance and can withstand daily wear and tear without noticeable damage.

For Garten, it doesn't seem like having the trendiest cookware is the priority, but more so reliability and function. Another example of this is the German knife brand Garten swears by, Wüsthof, which also lasts a lifetime if taken care of properly.