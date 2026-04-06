These Aldi Wraps Are One Of My Favorite Low-Carb Dupes
Eating low-carb (or really, adhering to any diet outside of the general omnivore umbrella) is expensive. I don't even do it full-time; there are just some instances where I'm craving something lighter and a little less carb-heavy than my usual — especially when it comes to breakfast burritos. I stuff mine to the brim with eggs, turkey or plant-based sausage, cheese, and my favorite of the store-bought chipotle sauces I ranked — so I need a low-carb wrap that is going to be able to handle all that without breaking. Normally, my go-to is the Mission Carb Balance Flour Tortillas, but I recently discovered my local Aldi has a dupe hiding in plain sight: the L'Oven Fresh Low Carb Tortilla Wraps.
I have tried some of the Carb Control-branded wraps and high-protein flatbreads Aldi has sold over the years, and to say I wasn't impressed by them would be an understatement. They, in short, taste "healthy," and their flavor detracts from the fillings. More often than not, you lose the pliability, texture, and mouthfeel of traditional tortillas when you swap out the flour. But not for these reinvented wraps. No, no — these actually hold up to fillings without ripping, and the wraps don't have any off-putting flavors. They're pretty bland, actually, and in the case of store-bought tortillas (which we've ranked worst to best), that's a good thing. My only complaint is that they come in one size — small — and are just enough for breakfast tacos. If Aldi made a larger wrap, Mission could kiss my money goodbye.
High praise, low carbs
I'm not the only one who's picking up what Aldi is putting down with these wraps. They have been praised pretty widely because they don't taste all that much different from other tortilla wraps, making them a seamless way to integrate fewer net carbs and more fiber into your breakfasts (and diet in general) without missing out on that classic tortilla experience. Some folks have suggested warming up the tortillas to make them taste even better, while another went so far as to recommend putting them in the toaster or using them for pizzas.
It's important to note that because Aldi has tweaked the recipe for this product so often, it carries some baggage. Several folks have reported that past iterations had a weird sweet flavor and are super thin. A few reviewers have also suggested buying the white wraps as opposed to the whole wheat ones — but I don't notice a difference between the two. As of the date of writing, it appears that Aldi has finally figured out a way to get these wraps back on track, as the most recent iteration rivals the taste and texture of Mission's pricey tortillas. Now, if only Aldi can figure out a way to make them larger ...