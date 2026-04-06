These Aldi Wraps Are One Of My Favorite Low-Carb Dupes

Eating low-carb (or really, adhering to any diet outside of the general omnivore umbrella) is expensive. I don't even do it full-time; there are just some instances where I'm craving something lighter and a little less carb-heavy than my usual — especially when it comes to breakfast burritos. I stuff mine to the brim with eggs, turkey or plant-based sausage, cheese, and my favorite of the store-bought chipotle sauces I ranked — so I need a low-carb wrap that is going to be able to handle all that without breaking. Normally, my go-to is the Mission Carb Balance Flour Tortillas, but I recently discovered my local Aldi has a dupe hiding in plain sight: the L'Oven Fresh Low Carb Tortilla Wraps.

I have tried some of the Carb Control-branded wraps and high-protein flatbreads Aldi has sold over the years, and to say I wasn't impressed by them would be an understatement. They, in short, taste "healthy," and their flavor detracts from the fillings. More often than not, you lose the pliability, texture, and mouthfeel of traditional tortillas when you swap out the flour. But not for these reinvented wraps. No, no — these actually hold up to fillings without ripping, and the wraps don't have any off-putting flavors. They're pretty bland, actually, and in the case of store-bought tortillas (which we've ranked worst to best), that's a good thing. My only complaint is that they come in one size — small — and are just enough for breakfast tacos. If Aldi made a larger wrap, Mission could kiss my money goodbye.