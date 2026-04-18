The Beer Brand That Released A Brew So Strong, It's Banned In Some States
Boston Beer Company has been brewing Samuel Adams craft beers since 1985, but none have been as strong as Utopias. Released every one to two years since 2001, the beer has seen recent batches reach up to 28% alcohol by volume (ABV). The latest, however, has a whopping 30% ABV, making it the strongest beer in the world. And because of this high alcohol content, it's banned in 15 U.S. states.
This is extremely strong for a beer — especially now, as lower-strength beers are gaining more popularity. Usually, this high of an ABV is reserved for spirits and hard liquors. To compare, light beers typically have an ABV of around 4%, with regular beers coming in at around 6%. While the strongest beers can get up to 8 or 9%. And although Utopias is technically labeled a beer, it doesn't have a lot in common with most brews. First of all, it's not carbonated. Utopias reportedly doesn't taste like beer and is often compared to a port. It is not meant to be served cold and isn't designed for chugging. With its smaller serving size, it's intended to be sipped slowly.
How Utopias gets its high ABV (and what people actually think of it)
To reach its extreme ABV, Samuel Adams Utopias is aged in charred whiskey barrels and a range of casks that once held Irish whiskey, Amarone, white port, Scotch, and other vintage spirits. These barrels contribute layers of toasted oak, vanilla, fruit depth, and sweetness. Some of it can spend up to 30 years aging to really soak up those flavors (and alcohol). Multiple yeast strains are used to brew it, so technically, it is still a beer, even if it doesn't resemble one or follow a traditional brewing process.
The malty, hoppy beer is hard to get, too, as it's only available at some specialty beer and wine shops in a 24.5-ounce bottle — and it costs $240. And while Samuel Adams is becoming more expensive, this release is in a league of its own. Those who have tasted it tend to have mixed feelings. Many agree that it tastes more like a cognac than anything. Multiple people have described it as being syrup-like, and one person even compared it to astringent liquid caramel. Regardless, it's definitely a novelty, and if you're ever able to get a sip of one, maybe make it a small one.