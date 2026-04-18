The Beer Brand That Released A Brew So Strong, It's Banned In Some States

Boston Beer Company has been brewing Samuel Adams craft beers since 1985, but none have been as strong as Utopias. Released every one to two years since 2001, the beer has seen recent batches reach up to 28% alcohol by volume (ABV). The latest, however, has a whopping 30% ABV, making it the strongest beer in the world. And because of this high alcohol content, it's banned in 15 U.S. states.

This is extremely strong for a beer — especially now, as lower-strength beers are gaining more popularity. Usually, this high of an ABV is reserved for spirits and hard liquors. To compare, light beers typically have an ABV of around 4%, with regular beers coming in at around 6%. While the strongest beers can get up to 8 or 9%. And although Utopias is technically labeled a beer, it doesn't have a lot in common with most brews. First of all, it's not carbonated. Utopias reportedly doesn't taste like beer and is often compared to a port. It is not meant to be served cold and isn't designed for chugging. With its smaller serving size, it's intended to be sipped slowly.