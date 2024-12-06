The Beers With The Highest ABVs In The World Come With Warning Labels

It may be pretty obvious, but there are many variations of beer out there. Over the years — and especially in recent decades with the proliferation of the craft brewing industry — it's become more and more likely to find a beer to match just about anyone's taste. You can think about this in terms of the flavor and body of a particular beer, but you can also make distinctions based on the strength of the beer in question. Most commonplace beers are going to sit around 4% to 5% ABV (alcohol by volume). Some can skew lighter, while others, as you'll see, can get much stronger.

If a beer sits at above 5.6% ABV, it can be considered a strong beer — a distinction made by the alcohol content rather than a qualitative flavor. Once you hit 8.6% ABV, you can call your beer extra-strong. But two breweries in Scotland have produced products that dwarf this already-considerable number. Snake Venom, from Aberdeenshire-based Brewmeister brewery, clocks in at a staggering 67.5% ABV. And, not to be outdone, Beithir Fire, produced by Edinburgh's 88 Brewery, has a nigh-inconceivable 75% ABV. It should surprise no one then that both beers come with a bright yellow warning label advising against consumption over 35 milliliters (about one shot). Indeed, much like how the world's strongest alcohol is too dangerous to drink neat, you really ought to be careful with these beverages when (or if) you choose to imbibe.