Why Your Beer Might Not Pack The Buzz It Once Used To

As Bob Dylan famously wrote, "the times, they are a-changin'." With each generation, there are inevitable leaps in everything from fashion to music and what's trending in terms of food and drink is not immune. The beer industry, in particular, is ever evolving to keep pace with customer whims, from ales to stout, micro-brews, and even holiday special release brews. But what hasn't changed all that dramatically, to date, is the strength of those bottles and pints. Alcoholic beverages are regulated by ABV, or alcohol by volume, and beers generally range between 3.5% to 7% of total alcohol volume. But that metric is starting to shift downward.

As hordes of Americans become more aware of and invested in the sober curious movement, beer brewers are noticing and reframing. What follows is a new clutch of beers that are somewhat loosely labeled as mid-strength. We are not talking about nonalcoholic beer — these are simply craft beers with a lower ABV, roughly in the 2.5% to 3.5% range. These innovative tipples seem to appeal to a wide range of beer drinkers, whether as an alternate option for various social settings or for those focused on their lifestyle and fitness goals. What's more, advances in brewing methods and high-quality ingredients have created space for these super palatable newcomers.