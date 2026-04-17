The Nostalgic Miami Burger Spot Serving Up Both Classic American Patties And Cuban Fritas

When you're in Miami, you have a ton of restaurant options. In fact, some believe Miami is the foodie capital of the United States. If you're looking for a place to enjoy both classic American food and Cuban staples, consider heading over to Chuggie's, a Coconut Grove burger joint that offers the best of both worlds. Chuggie's is run by chef Michael Beltran, a Miami native known for his dedication to innovative, traditional South Florida cuisine.

When you walk into Chuggie's, you'll feel a bit like you've been transported back in time to a classic 1950s restaurant where you can enjoy burgers and soft serve to your heart's content. You can stick with the Chuggie, a standard American cheeseburger topped with American cheese and Duke's mayo — the gold standard mayo brand, according to chefs. If you've spent time in South Florida, you know that there are some Cuban foods you need to try at least once, and a frita Cubano is one of them. Chuggie's version is made with a chorizo patty loaded up with ketchup and papitas, which are super-thin shoestring-style potatoes that add a welcome crunch.