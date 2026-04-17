The Nostalgic Miami Burger Spot Serving Up Both Classic American Patties And Cuban Fritas
When you're in Miami, you have a ton of restaurant options. In fact, some believe Miami is the foodie capital of the United States. If you're looking for a place to enjoy both classic American food and Cuban staples, consider heading over to Chuggie's, a Coconut Grove burger joint that offers the best of both worlds. Chuggie's is run by chef Michael Beltran, a Miami native known for his dedication to innovative, traditional South Florida cuisine.
When you walk into Chuggie's, you'll feel a bit like you've been transported back in time to a classic 1950s restaurant where you can enjoy burgers and soft serve to your heart's content. You can stick with the Chuggie, a standard American cheeseburger topped with American cheese and Duke's mayo — the gold standard mayo brand, according to chefs. If you've spent time in South Florida, you know that there are some Cuban foods you need to try at least once, and a frita Cubano is one of them. Chuggie's version is made with a chorizo patty loaded up with ketchup and papitas, which are super-thin shoestring-style potatoes that add a welcome crunch.
What to know before you go to Chuggie's
If you're familiar with the Miami food scene, you might notice that Chuggie's has quite a bit in common with Chug's Diner, an upscale neo-retro spot that's also located in Coconut Grove. Chef Michael Beltran leads both kitchens and serves American and Cuban cuisine at both spots. Chuggie's has a much more casual feel — you order at a counter and find a seat at an outdoor table. According to reviews online, you've got a ton of options when it comes to making a solid order. The O.G. burger — loaded with Chug's sauce, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, and crispy onions — gets a lot of love from customers. You might want to ask for an extra super-tangy Chug's sauce on the side, according to fans of the restaurant. The frita is also super-popular.
One thing you won't want to forget: the tiny, warm cookies to enjoy after you're done with your burger or frita (some reviewers say they're Mrs. Fields-adjacent). If you're in the mood for something cold to cool off in the Miami heat, the restaurant's soft-serve ice cream can be dipped into Frosted Flakes, among other toppings. It seems that no matter what you decide to order, Chuggie's offers a compelling combination of American fare and Cuban delights.