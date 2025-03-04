Yes, You Can Eat Alone At A Dim Sum Restaurant, But You Might Be Missing Out

Unless you or your friends are food-possessive, sharing your meal is easily one of the best parts of dining out in a group. It's a great way to try many of the dishes a restaurant has to offer without stuffing yourself silly. So while there's nothing wrong with solo dining at a dim sum restaurant, you might feel a little FOMO (fear of missing out) with this traditional Chinese brunch's typical menu filled with savory and sweet small plates that is intended to be a social event. Sharing allows you to try more without over-ordering or breaking the bank.

Believed to be of Cantonese origin, dim sum may have originated over two thousand years ago as a snack served to travelers on the Silk Road, a network of trade routes spanning over 4,000 miles, connecting the Eastern and Western worlds. Today in Guangzhou (also known as Canton), yum cha is a traditional brunch where diners linger over hot tea and dim sum, although now these meals can be enjoyed all over the world. However, is it worth it to go alone?