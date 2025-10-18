This Common Tomato Pruning Mistake Can Ruin Your Harvest

Whether diced into a fresh Greek salad, simmered into a rich lasagna ragù, or even slow-roasted with a drizzle of olive oil and a few fresh garlic cloves, tomatoes never fail to disappoint. If your tomatoes come straight from the garden, a sprinkle of baking soda is all you need to get the sweetest, juiciest home-grown tomatoes ever. However, every gardener knows that true sweetness and healthy growth come down to one basic practice, which is pruning when the time is right.

Pruning is a crucial horticultural practice that involves removing specific parts of the tomato plant to improve fruit quality and increase plant health. However, Erika Nolan, a holistic homestead consultant, educator, and the creator of The Holistic Homestead, which can also be found on Instagram and YouTube, told us in an exclusive conversation that many home-growers continue repeating the same simple mistake when pruning tomato plants in the hopes of harvesting bigger, healthier fruit. "It's risky to prune tomato plants when they're wet, because that is the ideal environment for fungal spores to spread," she said. "Imagine having an open wound and getting your hands dirty."

Trimming wet tomato plants increases the risk of spreading common fungal and bacterial diseases such as early blight, late blight, Septoria leaf spot, and bacterial speck. Instead, Nolan recommends holding off on pruning until the plants are completely dry. "Pruning only when it's not wet or projected to rain is ideal for the open wound on the plant to dry and seal," she said.