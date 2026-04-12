The Best Time Of Day To Plant Tomatoes Might Catch You Off Guard

For casual home gardeners, chances are fairly good that you're not worrying too much about the time of day that you plant your tomatoes, and the "right" time for you is probably "whenever you have a free moment." But look to the experts, and it turns out there are optimal times to plant those seedlings to give them the best chances.

Although tomatoes need a good amount of daily sunlight (around six-plus hours), it's a mistake to think that this means you should plant them during the sunniest part of the day. Instead, one of the best times is in the late afternoon through early evening. This is because it typically offers cooler temperatures and less intense sunlight, which reduces the shock that transplanted seedlings feel. They'll then be able to adjust to their new environment without having to deal with heat stress on top. Another good option is early in the morning, for the same reason of not thrusting those young seedlings straight into the most direct sunlight. Depending on who you ask, some sources recommend morning, some say evening, and some say both, so while there's no consensus, you should pick one of these two options.

If you're looking for an exact time of day to transplant those tomatoes, unfortunately, there's no agreed-upon "correct" answer. Factors like sunset and sunrise times and general climatic conditions vary from location to location, so reliable sources stick to generally advising that you transplant early or late in the day.