You Can Eat Raw Shrimp, But It's Not Advised. Here's Why

Something shrimpy this way comes, to a plate of pasta, a bowl of pho, and even a lovely dish of shrimp cocktail in the style of Jacques Pépin. There are so many ways to enjoy shrimp, most of which involve cooking. However, some dishes, such as ceviche and Korean-marinated shrimp, are served raw (no, technically speaking, ceviche is not cooked). These dishes are indeed tasty, but are they safe to eat? Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Eating raw shrimp, regardless of preparation or prior safety protocols, such as freezing, leaves you vulnerable to parasites and certain foodborne illnesses, such as vibrio, which can be incredibly dangerous, especially to those with compromised immune systems. You should hold off on eating raw shrimp straight from the pack, make sure to safely handle shrimp while cooking, and clean all surfaces and materials used to prepare your dish. It's also generally recommended to cook your little crustaceans to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This helps kill any possible contaminants.