For Shrimp Cocktail That's 10 Times Better, Use Jacques Pépin's Genius Technique

Jacques Pépin is a living legend, an expert in cuisines French and otherwise. Like his peer, and oftentimes collaborator, Julia Child, Pépin has garnered a bit of a cult following among home cooks and foodies alike. He has a number of indispensable nuggets of cooking wisdom that can elevate pretty much any recipe. For instance, his temperature tip has completely changed how we fry up our eggs every morning. Similarly, there is one cocktail party staple that Pépin has a particularly interesting and flavorful take on: shrimp cocktail.

While this iconic old-school appetizer is rather sparse, consisting only of cooked shrimp and cocktail sauce, it is still rich in flavor. So how much of a twist can someone put on it? Well, a lot actually. According to a recipe shared on Pépin's Instagram, the key to a super flavorful shrimp cocktail is in poaching the crustaceans in a quick shrimp stock rather than water. And you can make one easily using those discarded shrimp shells. Rather than disposing off the shells, simmer them in a pot along with onions, red pepper flakes, herbes de Provence or Italian seasoning blend, water, and white wine vinegar to make a stock in which to poach your shrimp. This will give your dish a deeper herbal, savory, and slightly spicy flavor that will make it far more distinctive than, say, a Kirkland brand shrimp tray (though that is also quite tasty).

To finish off his shrimp cocktail, Pépin serves this dish with a homemade cocktail sauce featuring sriracha and rice vinegar in addition to the horseradish and ketchup. He also adds an extra dash of flavor by serving the broth alongside the shrimp for dipping.