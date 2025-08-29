This Smell Is A Clear Sign You Need To Avoid That Shrimp At The Grocery Store

While smell is a pretty good metric of how fresh (or not fresh) your shrimp is, it's far from the only way to tell if it's spoiled or not. You could always rely on sight; if you're in the grocery store and buying prepackaged shrimp, it might be all you have to go on. "It's hard to tell if shrimp is going bad just by looking at it," Dora Swan and Peter Kenyon told us, but it's not impossible.

Look for firm, bright looking flesh and avoid shrimp with any discoloration or yellowing. Black spots, too, can be a telltale sign of spoilage. Also, have a look at the shell; if it's cracked, it can be a sign of rough handling or that the shrimp has been sitting out for too long. Color can and does vary depending on what species your shrimp is, and discoloration can be entirely harmless. But, once again, it's best to trust your gut. If your shrimp is looking worse for ware, chances are it probably is.

The thing is, sometimes looks can be deceiving. It might be a better plan, then, to go on touch: "If it's slimy or mushy, that's an issue. The meats should feel firm to the touch," Swan and Kenyon said. That goes for prepared stuff, too. At least, Swan and Kenyon noted, "cooked shrimp (like the leftover shrimp cocktail from your party last night) will last a couple of days in the refrigerator."