The Long-Standing History Of The Jolly Green Giant Mascot

There have been some forgettable food mascots over the years, but one huge vegetable man remains common knowledge. The Green Giant company was founded in 1903 in Minnesota, but back then, it was called by a different name and only sold small peas. This changed in 1925, when one of the company's directors went to England and brought a can of huge peas to the U.S., dubbing them "Green Giant" peas. Because the name wasn't descriptive enough to be trademakrs, the company created a mascot — the Jolly Green Giant was born.

He wasn't green, though; he was a mad, white caveman holding a huge pea pod, based on a Brother's Grimm fairytale character. They finally made him green in 1930 and, in 1935, the creator of Tony the Tiger gave him a makeover. This is when he took his true form, smiling and wearing a leaf tunic, and was officially named the Jolly Green Giant. He was a friendly guy and all over print ads in the 1940s. In 1949, he had a big birthday party and a special vinyl record was released to celebrate him (and sell more peas, of course). In 1950, the company was officially named after him and changed to Green Giant.