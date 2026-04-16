Should All Your Baking Ingredients Be Room Temperature?

When whipping up a treat in the kitchen, it can be tempting to ignore admonitions to let your eggs, milk, and the like come to room temperature (about 70 degrees Fahrenheit). After all, you're eager to complete the project and get to that delicious end result! And does it really matter anyway? We asked Odette D'Aniello, owner of Dragonfly Cakes, to bring us up to speed on whether or not you really need to slow down your baking process in order to bring ingredients up to room temperature. D'Aniello is a third-generation baker with over 25 years in the specialty food industry, so she's definitely an expert in the field.

In short, her answer is that it depends. "I pay the most attention to temperature when I'm working with recipes that rely on emulsification or aeration," D'Aniello told Chowhound exclusively. Recipes that fall under this category include cheesecakes, buttercream, pound cakes — basically those that have a foundation of creamed butter and sugar. The structure of these types of baked goods is paramount, and it starts with a smooth emulsion.

D'Aniello goes on to explain exactly what an emulsion is. "When you cream butter and sugar, you're creating a base that traps air and evenly distributes fat," she says. "When you add eggs or dairy, you're trying to blend water-based and fat-based ingredients into a stable mixture." Because fat and oil don't mix well, creating optimal conditions for the emulsion will go a long way — in this case, making sure your ingredients are a similar temperature.