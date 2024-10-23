What Exactly Does Room Temperature Mean In Cooking?

Many recipes — and cooking tips — call for ingredients to be brought to room temperature before cooking. But room temperature can be very different from season to season and even from kitchen to kitchen. So what exactly is room temperature? In general, 70 degrees Fahrenheit is a good target, though a few degrees more or less is usually fine. For recipe testing, America's Test Kitchen uses 67 degrees Fahrenheit as its guide. And for baking, certain doughs need slightly higher temperatures to ferment and rise properly, ensuring the best texture. So, while the exact temperature might vary, keeping your ingredients within the recommended range will help you achieve the best outcomes in your kitchen.

Room temperature ingredients are essential for even cooking. For instance, bringing meat to room temperature before roasting helps it cook more uniformly, preventing the outside from overcooking while the inside remains underdone. Room temperature ingredients also help ensure your heated pan doesn't cool too much when items are added, keeping cooking temperatures consistent. In baking, fridge-cold eggs and butter can disrupt the mixing process, leading to uneven textures in doughs and batters. Cold liquids can also inhibit yeast activity, slowing fermentation and affecting the final rise. Additionally, temperature plays a role in emulsifying, as colder liquids are harder to blend smoothly, ultimately impacting both texture and structure. It's a good idea to plan ahead to let ingredients come to room temperature naturally, but there are also a few tricks to speed up the process when needed.