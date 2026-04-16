Rice Krispies Treats Are 10 Times Better When You Use This Ingredient
Rice krispies treats are one of those rare desserts that is equal parts convenient and delicious. It's a simple dish, consisting only of a bit of melted marshmallows, butter, and a crackling heap of Rice Krispies cereal. Spread out into a pan and then cut into delectable squares once cool, this confection is easier than pie and twice as fun to make (who hasn't, on a sleepover, made a batch of this goodie to share among friends?). So when a new hack, twist, or ingredient for these ever so crispy rice treats is presented to us, we are apt to listen. Quirky mix-ins such as potato chips, bacon, which give this sweet treat a savory crunch, or tahini, which adds a nutty edge, are all well-loved ways to elevate the dish. And we have yet another hack to add to the mix: instant pudding.
While not as immediately adventurous as, say, potato chips or bacon, instant pudding might just be what your rice krispies treats are missing. Mixing in instant pudding gives this classic, semi-homemade dessert further retro appeal and an extra dose of flavor that can really enhance your dish. It also helps them turn out more spongy and gooey — and they remain that way even when stored for later.
To add, simply mix a packet of instant pudding in with your buttery marshmallow base, then add in your Rice Krispies cereal and stir. Et voila! You have a perfectly flavored dessert. Some home cooks have shared their use of the mix-in online, with many favoring the retro-turned-trendy pistachio flavor, though really you can choose any flavor you'd like.
Making these treats your own
Yes, adding pudding mix to your rice krispies treats is simple, but it does bring some serious flavor. Plus, it can be a great starting point for making more intricate versions of the classic store-bought Rice Krispies Treats. Let's take that lovely green and nutty pistachio pudding mix, for instance. While simply combining the pudding mix with your marshmallow base is enough to add great flavor, you can also use it as a starting point for something more intricate. By topping your pistachio treat with a layer of tempered dark (or milk) chocolate, you can give this food an unexpected, easy peasy Dubai chocolate treatment. You can even go a step further by using equal parts Rice Krispies cereal and kataifi pastry for your base. Or you could swap out all of the rice for kataifi, resulting in a super crunchy, true-to-bar taste.
Going beyond Dubai chocolate, you could make a birthday cake flavored treat using vanilla instant pudding and a bit of flavor extract. Mix in a box of vanilla pudding and a teaspoon of almond and vanilla extracts with the cereal, as well as some colorful sprinkles for flair, and you've got a lovely, festive new take on the dessert. Or, you could pair banana pudding mix and crushed Nilla wafers with your Rice Krispies to make a banana pudding treat; add a layered of tempered white chocolate on top for even more flavor and thank us later. Seriously, you can take this rice krispies treat hack in about a million different directions, and you definitely should.