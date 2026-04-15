This Breathtaking Island Off The Coast Of Florida Is A Seafood Lover's Dream Come True
Tucked away off of Florida's northwest coast, Cedar Key is a relaxing, family-friendly paradise for seafood lovers. If you're going to be in northwest Florida or are looking for your next vacation spot, you may want to consider Cedar Key in case enjoying great seafood is at the top of your vacation to-do list. Fans of the island on social media sing Cedar Key's praises for a wide range of excellent seafood dishes, including clam chowder (you'll be able to find both Manhattan-style red and classic New England-style white varieties), oysters, and shrimp. While the island is located 4 miles into the Gulf, you can get there via car to enjoy a true seafood lover's paradise.
If you're looking for fresh catches, it's a good idea to know what to expect when you visit Cedar Key. Checking out a seasonal fishing map for the northwest Florida region can help you get the best, freshest seafood the region has to offer. While some types of fish — like triggerfish (you need to try it — it's one of the most underrated fish), snapper, and speckled seatrout — are caught year-round in northwestern Florida, some others, like barracuda, catfish, tarpon, yellowfin tuna, and mackerel, are in-season during the warmer months. Others, like grouper (one of Florida's signature seafood dishes as a sandwich) is only in season when the water gets colder.
Restaurants you'll want to be sure to visit on your trip to Cedar Key
Ready to head to Cedar Key and check out the seafood scene? You'll have no shortage of restaurants to choose from on the island, and you'll be able to find both casual dining and more upscale options. Steamers Clam Bar & Grill is known for being a relaxing, seafood-packed dining experience. Reviewers love the restaurant's steamed clams (obviously), as well as the crabcakes and the seafood pasta (pro tip: make a reservation, as some say there can be quite a wait for a table).
Another hot spot you'll want to be sure to hit up is Island Hotel & Restaurant. You'll get to feel like you took a step back in time (the building in which the hybrid casual-fine dining restaurant is housed in is more than 150 years old) while you enjoy fan favorites including crab bisque, stuffed mahi, and fish piccata. Finally, wrap up your trip with a stop at Annie's Cafe, a casual breakfast and lunch joint that offers fresh fish daily (it closes at 3:30 p.m., so get there earlier in the day). No matter where you decide to enjoy a meal in Cedar Key, it's a smart move to order a seafood dish while you're on the island.