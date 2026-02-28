This Fish Sandwich Is One Of Florida's Signature Seafood Dishes

If you've ever had a perfectly cooked fresh fish sandwich — crispy on the outside with a moist and flaky interior — you know it's a hard-to-replicate experience. Even large chain restaurants have hopped on the fish sandwich bandwagon the past decade or so to accommodate customers abstaining from meat during Lent. But while fast food fish sandwiches can definitely be tasty, there's nothing like a fresh fish fillet cooked just miles from the source.

Down in Florida, alongside the Gulf Coast and through the Florida Keys, you'll find some of the Sunshine State's best and most iconic fish sandwiches. That's where grouper sandwiches are as easy to spot on a restaurant menu as a Baptist church in the South. It doesn't matter if it's a rundown beachside seafood shack or an upscale waterfront restaurant, grouper sandwiches in this area are downright delicious.

Grouper is a white, flaky fish that's versatile enough to be fried, grilled, or blackened. Tampa Magazine reported the first restaurant that promoted this sandwich was the Blue Dolphin Seafood and Steakhouse in Panama City in 1974. This 24-hour restaurant served up its fresh grouper sandwich for $1.65, alongside french fries and cole slaw.