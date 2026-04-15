How Many Oysters You Should Actually Order At A Raw Bar

Spending a day near the water with a glass of wine and a dozen oysters feels like a dream. Seeing that plate of oysters — and all of their delicious garnishes — arrive at the table is certainly a photo-worthy moment. But, when you're out with friends, how many should you really order?

These days, you can eat oysters any time of year, and how many you order per person depends on the oysters' purpose. If you're ordering them as a full meal at a restaurant, or you're buying and serving them to guests with the intention of an "all you can eat" experience, consider ordering a dozen per person. If you're getting them as an appetizer, at a restaurant or for your guests, go with six per person.

There are countless oyster varieties all over the world. Some are larger than others, which depends on the oyster type and where they're raised. You likely indulge in fewer oysters if they're from, say, the Gulf of Mexico, so consider ordering a half-dozen of these if you'd normally order a full dozen smaller oysters, including those harvested from colder places, such as near glaciers.