How Many Oysters You Should Actually Order At A Raw Bar
Spending a day near the water with a glass of wine and a dozen oysters feels like a dream. Seeing that plate of oysters — and all of their delicious garnishes — arrive at the table is certainly a photo-worthy moment. But, when you're out with friends, how many should you really order?
These days, you can eat oysters any time of year, and how many you order per person depends on the oysters' purpose. If you're ordering them as a full meal at a restaurant, or you're buying and serving them to guests with the intention of an "all you can eat" experience, consider ordering a dozen per person. If you're getting them as an appetizer, at a restaurant or for your guests, go with six per person.
There are countless oyster varieties all over the world. Some are larger than others, which depends on the oyster type and where they're raised. You likely indulge in fewer oysters if they're from, say, the Gulf of Mexico, so consider ordering a half-dozen of these if you'd normally order a full dozen smaller oysters, including those harvested from colder places, such as near glaciers.
You don't usually have to order 6 or 12 of the same oyster
A big note about ordering oysters: you don't have to order a dozen or half-dozen of the same kind. Often, menus have a wide variety of oyster options, and they're usually priced out per oyster type; restaurants expect you to order a variety. If you like a mix of Gulf oysters and Pacific Northwest oysters, you can typically order three of each without issue (don't assume this, though; always confirm with your server first). Just make sure they're served over ice and look high quality.
With all of this said, there is no true magic number for ordering oysters. Some restaurants might have them priced out by the dozen or half-dozen, and might only offer them in these rounded numbers. Sometimes, you might see a minimum number required for purchase. If you're craving a more unconventional number (such as eight or 10), all you have to do is ask — your server shouldn't judge you.