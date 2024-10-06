Why Are Japanese Knives So Expensive?

The key characteristics of a Japanese knife are its sharpness, utility, comfort, and visual design. These knives are hammered by experienced metalsmiths using high-grade steels. It takes someone with years of practice to evenly hammer the blade to the correct thinness without it being too brittle. The blade must then be ground, polished, and sharpened.

There's a when and why to any type of knife, and many Japanese knives are actually single-bevel, meaning they're heavily sharpened on one side. This is ideal for thin, precise cuts you would use for sashimi, fileting fish, or creating near-translucent slices of vegetables. Another noticeable detail these knives have is their weights. Japanese knives are lighter to hold, and the metal supporting the blade only reaches halfway into the handle, as opposed to other knives where the metal bit goes all the way through the handle.

Japan has a rich history of metalsmithing dating back hundreds of years. The crafting philosophy not only prioritized quality, but aesthetic as well. In swordmaking, the kitae hada refers to the grooved patterns in a blade, often resembling wood or flowing water. You may notice these intricate designs in modern Japanese knives, meaning someone took the extra time and care to make it beautiful. It's likely this dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail that compels people to pay a higher sale price. If there's one knife home cooks should splurge on, it's a Japanese knife.