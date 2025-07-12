The Only 3 Knives You Actually Need In The Kitchen, According To Ina Garten

If you know anything about the undoubtedly iconic chef Ina Garten, you'll know that part of why she's so popular is her ethos of calm simplicity. And while that makes her food both delicious and accessible, she applies the same ethos to the tools she uses, too. Chefs are notoriously fastidious about their knives, and often amass huge collections of specialized blades for all sorts of tasks — from shucking oysters to boning out poultry. But Garten swears by a smaller, more streamlined arsenal, similar to the concept of her 10-recipe rule: You only really need three knives for everyday cooking — a chef's knife, a paring knife, and a slicing knife.

The classic chef's knife is an absolute essential. Usually between 6 to 10 inches in length (Garten prefers an 8-inch knife) with a curved, versatile blade, the chef's knife is great at just about every task you set it to. It's got enough weight to handle tough pieces of protein and bone, but is still nimble and easy to handle. It can be used for many types of prep work, from crushing garlic and chopping herbs to butchering whole chickens. If you're only buying one knife, make it this one! Garten's knife of choice is made by Wüsthof, a famed German manufacturer that is also one of Gordon Ramsay's favorites for his own collection. If it's balance, control, versatility, and comfort you want, the chef's knife is the one for you.