Walmart Bakery Bread Has A Color Code That Tells You When It Was Made

Walmart's bakery carries a variety of baked goods, like bread, cakes, cookies, donuts, pies, tarts, and muffins. It has a good variety of common bread, like French, Italian, and sourdough, as well as options like steak rolls, focaccia, and sourdough boules. Selection can vary by store, though, so whether they have what you want on the shelves is another story. However, you can call ahead and ask for the type of bread you want, as long as you do so at least a day ahead of time.

The plastic tag holding the bread closed will have a certain color depending on the day it was made. In the case of Walmart's bread, blue is for Monday, green is for Tuesday, red is for Thursday, white is for Friday, and yellow is for Saturday. So if you find a loaf with a green tag on a Saturday, you may want to opt for a fresher one, say, with a white or yellow tag.

Besides the color-coded tags, other ways to see if the loaf is fresh is by looking for a golden crust and checking for a freshly baked bread smell. Gently press on the loaf to see if it feels like it has a crispy crust and soft interior. You can also check the label, as there should be an expiration date. Look for one that's no more than five days out, so you have plenty of time to eat it.