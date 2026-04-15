Walmart Bakery Bread Has A Color Code That Tells You When It Was Made
Walmart's bakery carries a variety of baked goods, like bread, cakes, cookies, donuts, pies, tarts, and muffins. It has a good variety of common bread, like French, Italian, and sourdough, as well as options like steak rolls, focaccia, and sourdough boules. Selection can vary by store, though, so whether they have what you want on the shelves is another story. However, you can call ahead and ask for the type of bread you want, as long as you do so at least a day ahead of time.
The plastic tag holding the bread closed will have a certain color depending on the day it was made. In the case of Walmart's bread, blue is for Monday, green is for Tuesday, red is for Thursday, white is for Friday, and yellow is for Saturday. So if you find a loaf with a green tag on a Saturday, you may want to opt for a fresher one, say, with a white or yellow tag.
Besides the color-coded tags, other ways to see if the loaf is fresh is by looking for a golden crust and checking for a freshly baked bread smell. Gently press on the loaf to see if it feels like it has a crispy crust and soft interior. You can also check the label, as there should be an expiration date. Look for one that's no more than five days out, so you have plenty of time to eat it.
How to store your bread to keep it fresh longer
Your Walmart bakery bread should stay fresh for up to four days. If you want to check whether it's still good, use your senses the same way you would with a fresh loaf. Look for any greenish-blue spots, which indicate mold. If it feels very hard, it may have gone stale, and an unpleasant smell is another sign it's no longer good.
How you store your bread when you get it home matters, too. There are ways to keep it fresh longer, so you have more time to enjoy it. And avoid storing bread in your fridge, as it will go stale faster. Instead, keep it at room temperature in a sealed bag.
Though the hands-down best way to store your bread is in a bread box. This keeps it fresh by maintaining moisture and keeping it out of direct sunlight. Just get a bread box that's large enough for your loaves (you may have to buy more than one, depending on how much bread you buy), so there's enough room for air circulation.
If you want to store bread for longer, freezing is your best bet. It can extend shelf life for up to six months. Just be sure to slice the loaf first so you can take out a few pieces at a time while keeping the rest frozen.