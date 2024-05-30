The Plastic Tags On Your Bread Aren't Random Colors

If you've ever struggled to open a bag of bread, the skirmish can probably be blamed on the clip. Designed to be more helpful than harmful, the plastic U-shaped tags pinch open-ended bags shut, extending the freshness of loaves, bagels, rolls, or produce stored inside. In fact, when the piece of plastic hit the market in 1954, it was sold by Kwik Lok to safely secure bags of Washington apples, preventing the fruit from spoiling early or spilling out onto grocery store floors. The prototype of the tag was created two years earlier by manufacturing engineer Floyd Paxton, who wanted to save a packet of leftover airline peanuts for future snacking. According to The Oregonian, he carved the first plastic clip from a credit card, unwittingly changing the way the world packages bread.

Advertisement

While you likely don't spend much time thinking about bread-bag clips beyond whether to throw them away, you may have noticed they come in different colors. The varied hues aren't random, though, nor are they for aesthetics. Turns out, the plastic tags are part of a color-coding system used by bakeries and grocery stores to keep tabs on when bread and other baked goods are made.

Each shade refers to a day of the week, which has led to some shoppers trying to use the information strategically to buy the freshest loaves possible. However, the system isn't universal across the bread packaging industry, so the code isn't easy to crack and use as a grocery shopping hack.