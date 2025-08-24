Use This Type Of Bread Box To Keep Your Loaves Fresher Longer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While breadmaking is a little whimsical and certainly fun, you also need that bread for weekday sandwiches and school lunches. Yet anyone in their homemade bread era knows one of the biggest challenges is keeping that beautiful loaf fresh. There's nothing more disappointing than avoiding all the breadmaking mistakes and creating a beautiful loaf, only for it to go stale or moldy. Bread boxes were invented to prevent this sad situation from happening in the first place. For some direction on choosing the perfect box to keep bread fresher longer, we turned to an expert: Maurizio Leo, creator and author of The Perfect Loaf.

"Bread boxes do work, they're an incredibly easy way to store sliced bread and keep it fresh for much longer than leaving it out on the counter," Leo said. "They work by regulating the moisture allowed to reach the bread, keeping just enough in the box to prevent staling." Not only does Leo endorse using a bread box to preserve your bread (they also work for store-bought bread), he takes it a step further: Bread boxes can be made from a lot of different materials and in a lot of styles, so Leo narrowed the options down to a box made from ceramic or metal.