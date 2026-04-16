The Marble Countertop Myth That's Just Too Good To Be True

Marble has been a top choice for kitchen countertops for ages. It is stylish, durable, and has solid heat resistance. Despite some unexpected issues you may run into with marble countertops, it's still the countertop material Ina Garten swears by for her kitchen. It's even developed a reputation as a professional pastry chefs favorite, and for good reason. It's just not the reason many believe. And understanding the reality behind marble's popularity for pastry can help you use it more effectively — or save a lot of money on your kitchen remodel if it turns out it's not for you.

Many people, including people who advertise marble, believe marble is naturally cool, making it the perfect surface for pastries that require the ingredients to stay as cold as possible. But its cooling properties are just a myth. Marble isn't a magical cooling device.

As Trung Vu, a pastry and baking arts chef-instructor at New York's Institute of Culinary Education, explains to Chowhound, "Marble is a highly efficient conductor of heat, similar to metal." As with any other object with excellent thermal conductivity, it simply absorbs heat from warmer objects, a job it can't do indefinitely. Marble pulls heat from the dough through heat transfer , which sees heat move from warmer objects to colder objects (but not the other way around). As it absorbs heat, the dough cools slightly, while the marble warms. That's why it feels cold to the touch. It's literally sucking the heat out of your hand. However, marble will eventually warm to the same temperature as the dough and stop helping. Marble can only cool pastry dough if it's cooler than the dough. But you can boost its thermal conductivity power.