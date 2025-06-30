Why Ree Drummond Swapped Her Kitchen Island's Stainless Steel Countertops For A Bougier Alternative

People all over the world love to follow Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's every move, whether it's a behind-the-scenes look at her daughter Paige's wedding, her attempts at playing pickleball, or time spent with her granddaughter Sofia. So it was no surprise when fans flocked to see photos of the new home she and her husband Ladd built on the site of the 50-year-old farmhouse where they raised their children. The one thing that perhaps intrigued them most were the gold-veined marble countertops that replaced the stainless steel island, granite countertops, and engineered marble baking island in the previous house. And the choice, in part, was due to the sheer beauty of the marble.

Drummond has been excited to share the her kitchen decor tips gleaned while building her new home. An article on The Pioneer Woman website describing Drummond's choices for the remodel pointed out the gold touches throughout the kitchen, including the cabinet handles, light fixtures and faucets. "They bring a touch of elegance and warmth to a traditionally rustic setting," the post said. The streaks of gold in the marble provide a "cohesive balance between modern sophistication and cozy charm." For the island, the marble is inset into a wood base that has open shelving.

Drummond was also looking for a long-lasting material. The "massive island," she said in another post on The Pioneer Woman, needed to be "very durable and big enough for large family meals."