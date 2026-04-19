Why Reserving A Seat At This LA Sushi Restaurant Is Like Buying Hot Concert Tickets
Los Angeles has a reputation for its amazing culinary scene and with over 90 restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide, that reputation is well-deserved. You can find just about any kind of cuisine and style of restaurant, but one stands out partly for its diversity and popularity. Sushi gets Angelenos out of the house and they don't mind waiting in long lines to get it from their favorite spot, especially if they know they'll get fresh, must-try sushi at a great value.
But at one of the hottest sushi spots in town, waiting in line isn't even an option. You'll need a reservation and that reservation will be harder to get than Taylor Swift tickets. Hayato opened its doors in 2018 in Downtown LA's ROW development and was an immediate hot ticket for the city's foodies. It is a kaiseki-style (small, intimate, multi-course meal) restaurant that offers an omakase menu (chef's choice) for a very limited number of customers each night — seven, to be exact. Seating is so limited and demand high that reservation windows are only open at a specific time each month. Each reservation allows up to two people, and you can't book for more than one seating a month or your reservation is canceled.
Reservations are so desired for Hayato that selling reservations has been a problem in the past. As a result, the restaurant instituted a non-transferable reservation policy — first time guests actually have to show ID that matches their reservation — which makes it even harder to get into Hayato than it is to get tickets to the hottest concert in town.
Hayato's dining style easily boosts demand
The kaiseki-style dining Hayato provides is an age-old tradition that dates back to 16th century Japan when it was created as an elegant dining style to accompany the traditional tea service. Over the centuries it evolved into a style of cooking and preparing food that showcases exceptional techniques and equally exceptional ingredients. It is more of an experience than a meal, and the diner is treated to multiple dishes that are a work of fine art as much as they are a testament to how extraordinary good food can taste.
In the case of Hayato, that translates to a 14-course omakase dining experience comprised of beautifully presented and expertly prepared dishes chosen by the chef. Guests sit at the counter where they get to watch the artistry of the chef as he creates each dish. Given Hayato has already earned two Michelin stars, it's clear reservation scarcity isn't just hype or a case of limited supply driving up demand (although the latter is certainly a factor). In Los Angeles, where restaurants often come and go like a summer breeze, the exceptional quality of Hayato and master craft that goes into each nightly dinner sitting speaks for itself. And when you consider each guest is paying $450 for the opportunity to experience dinner at Hayato and willing to wait months to score a reservation, it's no surprise this restaurant with seven seats is one of the hottest tickets in town.