Why Reserving A Seat At This LA Sushi Restaurant Is Like Buying Hot Concert Tickets

Los Angeles has a reputation for its amazing culinary scene and with over 90 restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide, that reputation is well-deserved. You can find just about any kind of cuisine and style of restaurant, but one stands out partly for its diversity and popularity. Sushi gets Angelenos out of the house and they don't mind waiting in long lines to get it from their favorite spot, especially if they know they'll get fresh, must-try sushi at a great value.

But at one of the hottest sushi spots in town, waiting in line isn't even an option. You'll need a reservation and that reservation will be harder to get than Taylor Swift tickets. Hayato opened its doors in 2018 in Downtown LA's ROW development and was an immediate hot ticket for the city's foodies. It is a kaiseki-style (small, intimate, multi-course meal) restaurant that offers an omakase menu (chef's choice) for a very limited number of customers each night — seven, to be exact. Seating is so limited and demand high that reservation windows are only open at a specific time each month. Each reservation allows up to two people, and you can't book for more than one seating a month or your reservation is canceled.

Reservations are so desired for Hayato that selling reservations has been a problem in the past. As a result, the restaurant instituted a non-transferable reservation policy — first time guests actually have to show ID that matches their reservation — which makes it even harder to get into Hayato than it is to get tickets to the hottest concert in town.