The Old-School Chicago Italian Restaurant Serving Family Recipes Since 1930

Chicagoland loves its legacies. When it comes to food, the City by the Lake is famed for everything from mom-and-pop throwbacks like Nick's Hi-Ho cafe to breakfast and burger staples like Diner Grill, not to mention all of its iconic Italian beef locales. It's also up to its Big Shoulders in all manner of Italian restaurants. And Tufano's Vernon Park Tap leads the pack among the most historic.

Tufano's Vernon Park Tap first opened in 1930 at the very same address it occupies today. That is, of course, when actual speakeasies howled throughout the Windy City, when a little cartoon critter called Mickey Mouse was first introduced to the nation in comic strip form, and when an intergalactic discovery first brought Pluto into view. And, back on West Vernon Park Place, Earth, when Teresa Tufano and her husband Joseph DiBuono would start serving homemade plates of food to hungry diners.

Plenty of Tufanos and DiBuonos would partake in the restaurant's operations over the years, and the place is still family-run nearly a century later, helmed by Joe DiBuono, Teresa and Joseph's grandson, since 1980. Tufano's Vernon Park Tap's place in culinary history was codified in 2008, when the James Beard Foundation slapped the spot with its America's Classics award. It was also immortalized on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," with the Mayor of Flavortown tasting the restaurant's famous lemon chicken.