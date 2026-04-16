The Old-School Chicago Italian Restaurant Serving Family Recipes Since 1930
Chicagoland loves its legacies. When it comes to food, the City by the Lake is famed for everything from mom-and-pop throwbacks like Nick's Hi-Ho cafe to breakfast and burger staples like Diner Grill, not to mention all of its iconic Italian beef locales. It's also up to its Big Shoulders in all manner of Italian restaurants. And Tufano's Vernon Park Tap leads the pack among the most historic.
Tufano's Vernon Park Tap first opened in 1930 at the very same address it occupies today. That is, of course, when actual speakeasies howled throughout the Windy City, when a little cartoon critter called Mickey Mouse was first introduced to the nation in comic strip form, and when an intergalactic discovery first brought Pluto into view. And, back on West Vernon Park Place, Earth, when Teresa Tufano and her husband Joseph DiBuono would start serving homemade plates of food to hungry diners.
Plenty of Tufanos and DiBuonos would partake in the restaurant's operations over the years, and the place is still family-run nearly a century later, helmed by Joe DiBuono, Teresa and Joseph's grandson, since 1980. Tufano's Vernon Park Tap's place in culinary history was codified in 2008, when the James Beard Foundation slapped the spot with its America's Classics award. It was also immortalized on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," with the Mayor of Flavortown tasting the restaurant's famous lemon chicken.
Visiting Tufano's Vernon Park Tap today
Tufano's is tucked into a residential block near Little Italy that would give anyone without their own quaint neighborhood destination pangs of jealousy. Sports memorabilia like autographed photos and even golf clubs line the wood-paneled walls inside, and there's a darling dining patio outside. As far as the family recipes go, the robust menu begins with favorite starters like stuffed artichokes, grilled calamari, and mussels in red or white gravy (which some know better as sauce). Antipasto, Caprese, and tomato and onion salads also precede meats like chicken or veal picante, marsala, vesuvio, or parmigiana; quintessential sausage and peppers; and a whole or half lemon chicken with potatoes. And you'll probably want at least one pasta for the table. An embarrassment of riches include spaghetti, shells, angel hair, and that old Chicago staple, mostaccioli. Tiramisu, made-to-order cannoli, and frozen treats number among the desserts.
If you plan to make a trip to Tufano's, note the closest L stop is just a few minutes away at UIC-Halsted, and the restaurant also has free valet parking, should you decline to imbibe its many wines. Every bottle is blessedly under 50 bucks, but you'll need to bring cash, a personal check, or download Venmo to order 'em and everything else on the menu, as Tufano's does not accept cards or other payment apps. And perhaps in keeping with its familial spirit, the restaurant also does not accept reservations for parties of less than 10.